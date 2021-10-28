Mac Miller Overdose: Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty To Providing Fentanyl-laced Pills To Rapper.

According to paperwork acquired by TMZ, a Los Angeles man pleaded guilty Monday to providing fentanyl-laced oxycodone that killed rapper Mac Miller.

Stephen A. Walter, 48, and his lawyer filed a document in the Central District of California on Friday stating that Walter provided fentanyl to others and that it was taken by Miller, who died on Sept. 7, 2018.

Walter was one of three guys accused of being involved in Miller’s overdose death. According to Walter’s counsel, Ryan M. Reavis, 36, was instructed by Walter to sell the fentanyl that was disguised as oxycodone tablets to Miller’s dealer, Cameron J. Pettit, 28.

All allegations against Pettit and Reavis were dismissed after they entered not guilty pleas.

Mac Miller is referred to in court documents as “M.M.” Malcolm James McCormick is Miller’s real name.

The deal stated, “Defendant knew the pills that he authorized Reavis to administer to Pettit included fentanyl or any other federally banned narcotic.” “If it hadn’t been for the fentanyl in the tablets M.M. obtained from Pettit on September 4, 2018, M.M. would not have died of an overdose.” Walter could face a sentence of up to 21 years in jail. He agreed to serve 17 years in prison. Walter had already been placed on supervised release due to a prior narcotics charge.

Miller died when he was 26 years old. According to the toxicological report, his aide discovered him in bed in a “prayer position.” Miller died of combined drug poisoning, which included fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Before his death, Miller had spoken candidly about his struggles with drug addiction.

