‘Mac Finds His Pride’ in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia.’ I broke one of the show’s rules. According to Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, an FX sitcom, has been running for 14 seasons and counting. Mac (Rob Mcelhenney) made his debut in the season 11 episode “The Gang Goes to Hell.” With “Mac Finds His Pride,” the show returned to this theme in season 13. Charlie Day and McElhenney, the show’s creators and stars, stated this was a unique episode for Sunny, and not just because of the LGBTQ themes.

Characters in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ don’t usually alter, according to Charlie Day.

In “Mac Finds His Pride,” Mac resolves to tell his father, who is still in prison, that he is gay. Mac gives his father an interpretative dance. It may not impress his father, but it has an impact on Frank (Danny DeVito). It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia doesn’t have an explicit rule that characters don’t learn anything, as Seinfeld did, but it typically does.

On a 2018 Television Critics Association panel, Day remarked, “Some of the unexplored areas, if you want to call them that, were genuine feeling.” “When we saw the show was going more about Frank being more tolerant and embracing something, we realized we hadn’t really done this before. Our characters don’t usually grow or change.”

The LGBTQ community’s response to ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ was valued by Rob McElhenney.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia isn’t afraid to break any rules. The season 9 episode “Mac Day,” on the other hand, flirted with Mac’s coming out, leaving some LGBTQ viewers feeling misled. Mac’s appearance in Season 11 was supposed to make up for it.

"When Mac came out, something unusual happened to me, which I thought we handled quite well," McElhenney added.