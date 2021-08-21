Lyon boss talks out over Xherdan Shaqiri’s future at Liverpool.

When asked about Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri, Lyon manager Peter Bosz admitted that if they can find a decent player, they “would.”

After three years at Anfield following his move from Stoke City, Xherdan Shaqiri has stated that he is looking for a fresh challenge.

Lyon showed a strong interest in the 29-year-old earlier this month, but sources told The Washington Newsday that the two clubs were a “far way apart” on price.

Liverpool are want to recuperate roughly £12 million, while Lyon are reportedly looking for a deal closer to £8 million.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is considering making changes to his midfield. Jordan Henderson’s contract has been extended.

Following the revelation of his future and the Ligue 1 club’s interest, Shaqiri has missed the Reds’ last two pre-season fixtures. He was also left out of the 3-0 win over Norwich on the first day of the season.

RMC Sport via HITC cited Bosz as saying, “If we can recruit a good player, we would,” but “I can’t say anything.”

He was speaking ahead of Lyon’s meeting with Clermont Foot this weekend, as the Dutch manager aims for his first win as manager after they drew their first game before losing 3-0 to Angers, leaving Lyon second from bottom and only a goal difference away from relegation.

The comment comes only weeks after Bosz conceded his squad lacked talent, saying: “I won’t talk about specific positions, but it’s apparent that we still need good players in every line.” We have a lot of guys, but I need quality players that can play in our style.”

Liverpool think Shaqiri’s stock has grown with two years left on his Anfield contract and his good performances at Euro 2020.

Several clubs, including those from Spain and Italy, were said to be interested in signing him.

Sevilla, Villarreal, Napoli, and Lazio are believed to be among the clubs with whom Shaqiri and his representatives have discussed a move.