Luxury farm camping is an excellent choice for a first family vacation.

Since becoming a father, I’ve learnt a variety of skills, including changing diapers, bottle feeding, and soothing the baby to sleep, but I’ve never had to create a fire.

My wife has charged me with ensuring that a wood burning stove keeps the temperature up in our New Forest glamping tent at the start of our first holiday with our five-month-old baby Penny, and I’m feeling under pressure.

I carefully position the logs, light a firelighter, and cross my fingers after obtaining adequate phone service to broadcast an instructional YouTube video. I breathe a sigh of relief when the stove emits a warm light after only a few minutes. It’s got to be a lucky night for me.

We were a little nervous about taking a baby on a camping trip, but Feather Down’s Midgham Farm site is glamping on steroids. We have plenty of room in our tent, which is termed as a “canvas lodge.” It can accommodate up to six people.

A fully equipped kitchen with running water, a living/dining room, and three sleeping quarters with high-quality mattresses and luxurious duvets are all included.

The ensuite bathroom, which includes a flushable toilet and a shower, is the most crucial feature. Having a bathroom connected to our tent is fantastically convenient because my recollections of prior camping excursions are muddled by having to leave a comfortable sleeping bag and trek in the dark to find a toilet.

I’m not sure what kind of water temperature and pressure the shower will produce. However, because the tent has its own boiler, a forceful stream of warm water may be produced in a matter of seconds.

We were unsure whether a four-night vacation without power would be feasible with a newborn, but we quickly adjusted. We have candles and gas lanterns for lighting, we cook and heat on the stove, and we have tablets to disinfect Penny’s bottles in cold water.

The back-to-basics holidays, according to Sammy Sykes, who runs the farm with her husband Henry, “allow youngsters to get their parents back.”

