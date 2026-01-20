Luxbox Acquires Argentinian Coming-of-Age Film ‘The River Train’ Ahead of Berlin Premiere

Paris-based sales company Luxbox has secured international distribution rights for the upcoming Argentinian film, The River Train (El Tren Fluvial), which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival’s prestigious Perspectives section. The film, directed by Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A. Vignale, tells the poignant story of a nine-year-old boy from a secluded riverside village who embarks on a life-changing journey to Buenos Aires by train, navigating the delicate balance between solitude, independence, and the allure of the unknown.

A Tale of Dreams and Discovery

Produced by Tomás Grandio, Valentine Torre, and Casiana Vera for Argentina’s Cinco Rayos, the film captures the essence of childhood dreams, with young Milo Barría playing the central role. He is joined by a cast that includes Lucrecia Pazos, Mailén Barría, Mariano Barría, Rita Pauls, and Fabián Casas. The movie portrays the protagonist’s evolving relationship with the city, where he faces both the excitement of new beginnings and the weight of leaving behind his familiar world.

Luxbox CEO Fiorella Moretti described the film as “poetic and touching,” emphasizing how it invites audiences to see Buenos Aires through the eyes of a child, discovering a vast metropolis while forging new friendships. The production faced immense challenges, particularly in the context of Argentina’s struggling film industry, which Grandio, Torre, and Vera described as “probably the worst time to be filming in Argentina.” Despite these constraints, the team used a resourceful and artisanal approach to create the film, which they now celebrate as a triumph for independent cinema.

For the filmmakers, the film’s acceptance into the Berlin festival is a significant milestone, marking not only a personal achievement but also a statement of resilience in the face of adversity. As the producers explained, the journey to this point has been one of passion and determination, with a goal to inspire the next generation of Argentine filmmakers to pick up their cameras and create. “If there is one thing this film leaves you with, it is the desire to go out and start filming,” they shared.