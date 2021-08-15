Lush’s £7 CBD oil bath bomb completely transformed my life.

Is there anything more relaxing after a long day than a nice hot bath? Of course, one that includes a bath bomb.

Bath bombs provide a touch of luxury to your bathing routine and can even aid with aches and pains and skin issues.

Finding the one you really like, on the other hand, can be difficult, especially with so many possibilities on the market right now.

We put beauty serums to the test, and there was a clear loser.

Lush released its 4:20pm bath bomb earlier this year, which has been described as “calming and uplifting” by critics.

Because the product has received such positive feedback, I decided to put it to the test this week to see what all the hype is about.

Cannabidiol, sometimes known as CBD oil, is present in the pink and green bath bomb. This is noted for its soothing, non-intoxicating properties. Each bath bomb weighs 200 grams and contains 25 milligrams of CBD.

I’m a sucker for a nice bath bomb. They always feel like a treat, and what could be better than a good soothing bath at the end of a long day?

I’d recently moved house and was feeling a little anxious, so I decided to try Lush’s bath bomb after reading some reviews.

The product is half pink and half green, with the word ‘4:20′ stamped on the top. The bath bomb is comprised of “smoky sandalwood, patchouli, and cannabidiol,” according to Lush’s description.

I was surprised to see the bath bomb begin to fizz and fill the bath with a vivid green color right away – we’ve all seen some terrible flops in this department.

I liked the vivid color that appeared after the bomb had disintegrated, but the aroma that accompanied it was even better.

The aroma is smoky and earthy, and it lasted in the bath for the entire time I was in it. Even though the water was growing chilly, it took over the entire room and produced a soothing ambience that made me not want to leave.

My skin felt lovely and silky after using the bath bomb, and the aroma lingered on my skin all night, which is a great plus. “The summary has come to an end.”