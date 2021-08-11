Luke Wilson reveals that his brother Owen Wilson’s children are dissatisfied with their sidekick roles.

Luke Wilson’s nephews appear to be dissatisfied with their uncle and father, Owen, playing sidekicks to superheroes on television shows.

Luke, who portrays STRIPE, a superhero sidekick on the CW’s “Stargirl,” recently told US Weekly that the Wilson kids don’t find sidekicks as entertaining as superheroes. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s television series “Loki,” Owen played Mobius M. Mobius.

When asked if he was now the “cool uncle,” Luke said, “Well, so their dad’s in a superhero show as well.” I think it’s becoming a common occurrence around the house, but it’s hilarious because they’re asking me about Stargirl while we’re eating dinner. ‘Well, maybe I can obtain the first two episodes and show you guys,’ I reply. ‘OK, that’d be nice,’ they say. Can we watch Loki episode 5 together, Dad? We just have two more.’

For the first time in years, the Wilson brothers shared a home, as both Luke and Owen were not only working on superhero projects, but were filming in the same city at the same time.

Luke described his time living with his elder brother and nephews, Robert, 10, and Finn, 7, as “very, really wonderful.” “It struck me as amusing that here we are, 25 years later in the industry, and he works for Marvel and I work for DC. In Atlanta, we’re working on a variety of projects. We’re sharing a house.”

He went on to say that his nephews are now “completely involved in the DC [and]Marvel worlds, which is quite funny.” It had to be a hilarious way to be a kid.”

Despite the fact that it has become routine for them, the little ones still like watching “Stargirl.”

“They’re at the ideal age!” says the narrator. said the star of The Royal Tennenbaums. “We had a lot of fun last summer when [season 1]was on, because I spent a lot of time with those men during the pandemic,” she says. ‘Stargirl! Stargirl’s coming on!’ they’d yell as they dashed outside to get me. So it was a lot of fun just to see people excited about something I’d worked on.”

The actor from "Legally Blonde" also discussed the entrance of Eclipso in season 2 of "Stargirl" and how he's prepping the lads to be terrified of this magical entity who feeds on humanity's dark side. Fans will also be treated to flashbacks to Eclipso's past.