Luke Grimes Teases Season 4 of ‘Yellowstone’ Kayce and Monica could be in for more trouble.

Going into season 4, Yellowstone fans have a lot to be concerned about. John (Kevin Costner), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) were left battling for their lives in the season 3 finale. Even if all three of them live, the Dutton family’s problems are far from over. Kayce and Monica may be in for some trouble, according to Grimes (Kelsey Asbille).

Did John and Kayce Dutton make it through the third season of ‘Yellowstone’?

One of Grimes’ greatest aspects of Yellowstone, he says, is the abundance of flashbacks. This storytelling style, he stated to Monsters & Critics, has allowed fans to see not only the characters as they are now, but also how they got there.

Fans have had the opportunity to learn more about why Kayce’s relationship with his father is strained as the season progressed, according to Grimes. He also seemed to infer that because their relationship continues into season 4, both characters survived the season 3 end. Of again, he and Costner could have just been filming flashbacks.

“I think there’s always been a pattern of them repairing things, seeing eye-to-eye, and figuring each other out throughout the last couple of seasons, and even into the forthcoming season 4,” she says. “Just filling each other in on who they’ve become has been some of my favorite scenes,” Grimes remarked.

In the first three seasons, Kayce and Monica had been through a lot.

After a terrible season 2, Season 3 saw Kayce and Monica at a good place in their relationship. Grimes says he was worried about how their son’s kidnapping would affect them, but he didn’t know what to anticipate. It ended up bringing them closer together in the end.

Grimes said, "We've watched them go through a lot." "When Tate vanished, I was…