Lukas Gage has yet to hear from the director who panned his teeny-tiny apartment.

After the event, Lukas Gage received no response from the director who had disparaged his cramped flat.

Last year, the “Euphoria” singer went viral after posting a Zoom audition video in which a director was overheard on a hot mic criticizing his cramped abode. Gage was interviewed on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on Wednesday and was asked about the incident.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gage remarked, “I didn’t hear anything from him directly.”

“Wow, that’s fascinating,” Cohen said.

Tristram Shapeero served as the video’s director. He could be seen conversing on the Zoom call with another person in the clip, and Gage could clearly hear their conversation because the British director wasn’t on mute.

“These poor people live in such cramped quarters. “Like, I’m looking at his background, and he’s got his TV,” the director explained.

Gage smiled and remarked, “Ooh.” “Sure, mute it.” I realize it’s a s—ty apartment, but please grant me this job so I can find something better.” “Oh, my god,” she exclaimed. “I’m truly sorry,” the filmmaker said.

After the video went viral, the director offered a mea culpa via Deadline. Also, after Gage pointed out that he could hear him because he wasn’t on mute, he apologized right away in the video.

Gage was questioned by Cohen about why he had a copy of the film in the first place. Everyone records their auditions, according to the actor, in case they need them later. He also told the host that there have been worse incidents, but that this one was caught on camera.

After he and his co-star Molly Shannon discussed their worst auditions, the “White Lotus” star decided to share it. Shannon encouraged him to upload the video after he showed it to her.

“I just thought it was hilarious, and I kept it on my phone, but I was a little worried.” I didn’t want to be reprimanded for posting it, but I figured many people would relate to it. It’s amusing. “It’s absurd,” Gage continued.

"I was having drinks with Molly and we were chatting about our worst audition stories when I showed her this video, and she basically said you have to broadcast it." Actors, for example, will be able to relate to it. Then I awoke from a nap to see 50,000 friend requests and 300 missed calls, and I realized I'd ruined my life.