Luis Ruelas Posts Teresa Giudice’s Cleavage-Baring Snap From Engagement Getaway

Teresa Giudice of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and her fiancé Luis Ruelas are in Greece to celebrate their engagement.

The 46-year-old businessman shared a seductive snapshot of his fiancée, 49, lounging by the pool at the Canaves Oia luxury hotel in Santorini, Greece, on Instagram on Sunday.

Giudice is spotted sunbathing on the side of the pool, wearing a revealing two-piece bikini that accentuated her toned form.

Ruelas added in the caption, along with the red heart, sun, and fire emojis, “Soak it in LOVE.”

Fans filled the comments section with love for the reality star right away.

One user said, “This is really lovely [fire emojis].”

Another user wrote, “Incredibly hot [fire and red heart emojis].”

A third commenter wrote, “That’s a portrait suitable over a fireplace.”

Giudice and Ruelas are continuing on their engagement vacation in Greece. People had reported that the latter proposed to her on Tuesday while on vacation, and she accepted.

According to insiders, Ruelas’ proposal was a fairytale-like setup that included sparkers, roses, candles, fireworks, and even a violinist.

On Saturday, Giudice documented the magical event on Instagram. She shared a video of her soon-to-be husband getting down on one knee in front of a big “Marry Me” banner.

“My fiancé, you are a stunning woman on the inside and out. Everything about you appeals to me, especially your heart and the way you treat my girls and me. In so many ways, you are incredible. “One thing I adore about you is what a wonderful father you are,” Giudice said, referring to her four children and Ruelas’ two sons from a previous relationship.

“I consider myself really fortunate to have come across you. Thank you for your presence in my life. Since the day I prayed to my parents on Bay Blvd, I’ve known you were sent to me. I adore you to the moon and back. You are my everything, my soulmate, and the love of my life. She went on to say, “I adore you.”

Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Giudice, on the other hand, appeared to respond to their engagement when he recently tweeted a cryptic message about a personal hardship.

“I’m thankful for my battle because without it, I wouldn’t have discovered my power,” the former Bravo star wrote in the letter.

Some fans assumed Joe was upset because the mother of his four daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — had died.