Luis Garcia answers to Thiago Alcantara’s critics by admitting to Liverpool.

Luis Garcia, a former Liverpool player and Spain international, has analyzed Liverpool’s title hopes, pointing to one man in particular as the ‘different’.

Thiago Alcantara, a midfielder for Liverpool, has had a rocky start to his career and was criticized at times last season.

Despite the controversy, the 30-year-old has consistently demonstrated his ability, and several experts, like Jamie Redknapp, have defended him.

Now, Garcia, a Liverpool icon and Champions League winner, has hailed the midfielder as well.

“He’s a player who, when he’s on the ball, is always effective,” Garcia told the PA news agency.

“You can see the other players looking for him when he’s on the field because he’s the one who can make the difference, that last pass in-between the lines. He’ll undoubtedly play a key role during the season.

“We expect him to play every week and midweek, but with the demands of the game, it is no longer realistic; not many players have the strength to play 90 minutes every three days.

“It’s true that adjusting to the Premier League is difficult; he has to put in a lot more effort when he plays in midfield, but I appreciate seeing creative guys on the pitch every time he’s on the field.”

Garcia became down in Liverpool folklore as a member of the side that won the Reds’ fifth European Cup in Istanbul in 2005.

Off the field, he’s still associated with the club, as they established a collaboration with SC Johnson on Thursday.

“Delighted to be part of the new Partnership between Liverpool FC and SC Johnson, aiming to recycle 500.000 plastic bottles at Anfield each season and reuse them to produce new Mr. Muscles bottles,” the Spain star wrote on social media.

“We can all do modest gestures that add up to a big difference.”