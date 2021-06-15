Luis D. Ortiz is accused of making “false child abduction allegations” and “abusive control” claims on “Million Dollar Listing New York.”

Nikita Singh, Ortiz’s child Leela’s mother, has set up a GoFundMe to fund the legal fees she would incur in defending herself and her child against these charges. She wrote in the article that she has never prevented Leela from seeing her father, but that he is now using his wealth and power to “crush” her. Singh has only raised about $550 thus far and described a desperate condition. Ortiz has been contacted for comment.

Ortiz is allegedly harassing and manipulating Singh, according to Singh’s GoFundMe page. She goes on to say that she’s “fighting for my basic human right to have a regular, secure life with my daughter.”

“I have never spoken freely about the amounts of anguish I received from Luis D Ortiz and other members of his family out of fear of being judged,” she wrote. “Despite the fact that I was able to physically detach myself from him, he is now attempting to crush me with his money, connections, and powerful lawyers. He has falsely accused us of kidnapping our children, and we may now be compelled to return to the United States. It’s possible that I’ll lose my own child. I’m terrified of him and his formidable allies.”