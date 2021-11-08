Lucy Mecklenburgh has announced that she is expecting a child with Ryan Thomas.

Lucy Mecklenburgh, a former star of The Only Way Is Essex, has announced that she is expecting her second child.

She and Ryan Thomas, a former Coronation Street actor, already have a 20-month-old son named Roman.

Ryan and his ex-girlfriend Tina O’Brien have a 12-year-old daughter named Scarlett.

Roman was involved in the announcement, as his mother, 30, shared a photo of the two on Instagram.

Both Lucy and Roman were wearing pants with their tops rolled up in the beautiful photo. One hand is on each of their belies.

“Here we go again @ryanthomas84,” the caption read.

Lucy’s supporters were quick to express their delight.

Instagram

Some of her celebrity friends, including fellow TOWIE actress Courtney Green, were among the well-wishers, writing “Congratulations” with heart emojis.

Nikki Sanderson, a star of the daytime drama, said: “It’s incredible! “Congratulations, angel,” said Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead, while adding, “Congratulations, angel!”” While they prepare their new house in Cheshire, the pair is temporarily residing in Essex.

Roman was brought to the hospital in September after being discovered “blue” in his cot.

At the time, the former Coronation Street star and his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh shared “every parent’s worst fear” on social media.

Roman was in intensive care for about a week, but his parents reported that he is now safe and sound at home.