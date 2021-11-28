Lucy Hale, star of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ Reacts to HBO’s Max Reboot: ‘So Depressing.’

Lucy Hale, actress of “Pretty Little Liars,” has spoken out on the show’s planned HBO Max remake.

Hale, 32, who is best known for playing Aria Montgomery on the Freeform series, confessed in an interview with TVLine that the possibility of a remake makes her feel old. This doesn’t mean she isn’t looking forward to seeing what the reboot, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” has in store.

In an interview released Saturday, Hale joked, “Oh my God, it’s really depressing that I already have to provide counsel to a new generation.” “However, I think it’s fantastic. It’s an honor that they want to carry on the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ heritage. How awesome is that?” From the pilot episode in 2010 until the final episode seven years later, Hale portrayed Aria in the series. “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” starring Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse, was created as a spinoff, but it was canceled after a 10-episode first season in 2019.

Hale gave the new cast some advise, hoping that they would learn from her mistakes during the old show’s run.

“I was always thinking about the next year when I was filming ‘Pretty Little Liars,'” the Tennessee native revealed. “Because I was never in the moment, I missed a lot of the small details. We were preoccupied with things we shouldn’t have been. It’s a little hazy, but my recommendation is to just enjoy it. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. People are going to adore you, and I’ll be sure to keep an eye on you. To everyone involved, my heartfelt condolences.” Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Alex Aiono, Eric Johnson, and Bailee Madison are among the cast members of HBO’s Max remake. Hale is especially looking forward to seeing the “Good Witch” alum in the next series.

“I also know and adore Bailee Madison, who is on the show,” she added. “Whatever the venture, I will always encourage other artists and actors. I believe it is critical that we do so, as there is not enough of it. And I’m as interested as everyone in seeing what they’ll do with it.” HBO “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” will premiere in September 2020, according to Max. The show will be written and executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the showrunner of “Riverdale,” and Lindsay Calhoon, the writer of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

