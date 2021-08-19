Lucie Arnaz, Lucille Ball’s daughter, praises Nicole Kidman’s performance in “Being The Ricardos.”

Nicole Kidman, who plays the renowned comic in the film “Being the Ricardos,” gets Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz’s praise.

“Nicole did a great job,” the 70-year-old actress stated in a recent interview with Palm Springs Life Magazine.

“The two days that I watched, though, were both tiny flashbacks, so she was playing Lucy in the late ’30s and mid ’40s,” she continued. It was a little different because she wasn’t Lucy Ricardo yet. And I’m sure she meant it, so it may be different. But wow, what she accomplished was incredible. She exudes grace and elegance.”

Lucie also stated that she has yet to view the biopic’s first filmed portions. She did, however, describe the set as “very sophisticated and first-rate,” adding that the cast members are “truly terrific performers.”

Kidman plays Ball, and Javier Bardem plays Desi Arnaz, Ball’s spouse, in “Being the Ricardos.”

A photo of Kidman dressed as Ball began circulating on social media platforms earlier this year, including Twitter.

The film, directed by Aaron Sorkin, follows Ball and Arnaz as they film a week of the iconic 1950s comedy show “I Love Lucy,” while dealing with a crisis that threatens their careers and a problem that threatens their marriage.

Though the plot of the film is being kept under wraps, Lucie said that it includes sequences in which her mother persuades the network to hire her father.

However, she claims that there are several sequences in the film that she wishes Sorkin had left out.

“I couldn’t get them taken out because I couldn’t get my way, but they weren’t accurate,” she explained.

‘That shouldn’t be in there,’ I reasoned, ‘since that never happened.’ That is not the case. And it wasn’t just a case of artistic license; it was just untrue.”

“And on the day they shot the sequence, the sprinklers on the set went off and completely ruined the set,” Lucie added.

Kidman talked up about the hurdles she’s faced so far while playing Ball in June, including learning the comedian’s speaking style.

According to USA Today, Kidman remarked, “I’ve had to put in a tremendous amount of time on Lucille Ball right now because she has a really distinctive manner of speaking.”