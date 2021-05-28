Luann De Lesseps Teases a New “Super Catchy” Christmas Song Featuring “RHONY” Housewives

Countess LuAnn De Lesseps has used her Real Housewives of New York City platform to advance her singing career and extend her commercial ventures. The reality star went on her “Marry F*k Kill” tour last year, and she recently revealed that she is working on a new song. In an interview, the countess stated that she was working on a “very catchy Christmas song,” and fans will be pleased to learn that the tune will feature some RHONY cast members.

How did the actress end up as a countess?

In 1993, De Lesseps married Count Alexander De Lesseps, a French aristocrat. De Lesseps became a countess by virtue of her marriage to a count. Lesseps refused to relinquish her countess title after the two split up in 2009. The reality star was allowed to preserve her aristocratic status as a courtesy title despite no longer being the wife of a count.

When Lesseps remarried Tom D’Agostino Jr in 2016, she was expected to give up her title, but she chose to keep it and still uses it. The title, according to De Lesseps, has nothing to do with monarchy and everything to do with her business.

Lesseps has built her profession and identity on the royal title of countess throughout the years. She has unique opportunity to partner with various brands and market her own cabaret act as a celebrity on the reality show. As a result, the celebrity felt compelled to include countess in her brand and identity.

De Lesseps wears a variety of headwear.

Viva La Diva, Viva La Diva, Viva La Diva Now on #WWHL, it’s your favorite cabaret performer @CountessLuann! GJS9F07RS0 (https://twitter.com/GJS9F07RS0)

May 5, 2021 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL)

Before joining the cast of The Real Housewives of… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.