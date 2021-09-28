‘LPBW’s’ Audrey Roloff Shares Video Of Her Daughter Riding Her Bike Without Training Wheels Proudly.

Audrey Roloff is a pleased mother after witnessing her 4-year-old daughter Ember Jean riding a bike without training wheels.

Ember, clad in a pink outfit and a white helmet, riding a pink bike, was uploaded on Instagram by the “Little People, Big World” alum on Monday. Audrey claims that it didn’t take her daughter long to learn to ride her bike without assistance, and the pleased mother believes that practicing on balancing bikes helped.

Audrey wrote in the clips, “Turns 4 and learns to ride a bike without training wheels in 5 minutes.” “She went right from the balancing bike to this!” said the teacher. That balance bike is a true monument. There’s no need for training wheels, and kids pick things up quickly!”

“However, observing her makes me a little emotional. She continued, “Why does this make her look so old?”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff have a 20-month-old baby named Bode James. The couple, who married in September 2014, is now expecting their third child.

In the comments, several of Audrey’s followers shared their own children’s bike-riding stories.

“Balance bikes are the genuine deal!” says the rider. My children all have one (the same one!). “None of them had training wheels, and by the age of three, they were all riding a bike,” one wrote.

“Yes, the same goes for our children! I am a complete believer in balance bikes!! Because to balancing bikes, our son learnt to ride a real bike at the age of two, exactly before he turned three!!” said another fan.

Amy Roloff, Audrey’s mother-in-law, also expressed her pride at Ember’s improvement.

“Amazing. It was a lot of pleasure to watch her do it. She’s a natural at it. There’s no swaying here. Ember, ‘Mimi’ is so proud of you,” Amy wrote.

Amy and Chris Marek enjoyed a memorable time with Amy’s grandchildren when they married last month at Roloff Farms in Oregon. They danced with Ember and her cousin Jackson, Zach and Tori Roloff’s 4-year-old son.

Ember, who was a flower girl at the wedding, looked stunning in a pink lace tulle gown with a matching flower crown. Jackson wore a power-blue suit with a matching bowtie, a pink rose boutonnière, and a pair of brown leather dress shoes as the ring bearer.

Amy previously told People about her children and grandchildren, “They’ve all been amazing.” “They’ve been assisting me with set-up and, most significantly, moral support all week. Having grandkids is a dream come true for me. Brief News from Washington Newsday.