Low vaccine uptake and a high illness rate plague Liverpool.

Liverpool is dealing with a mix of low vaccination rates and high Covid-19 infection levels.

With the limitations relaxed, public health officials are concerned that not enough individuals are adequately shielded from the virus’s worst effects.

Only 67.5 percent of adults over the age of 18 in Liverpool have gotten their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Just over 52% of individuals have already received two doses, according to scientists and health professionals, which are required for proper protection against serious disease and death if infected with Covid-19.

While younger age groups had the lowest uptake rates, health officials will be disturbed to learn that just 72 percent of those between 45 to 49 have signed up for a first dose, compared to only 65 percent of those aged 40 to 44.

When it comes to vaccine uptake, Liverpool lags far behind its neighboring boroughs.

In Wirral, 83 percent of adults have had one vaccination, with slightly under 70 percent now completely vaccinated, compared to 81 percent and 68 percent in Sefton, respectively.

In the nearby town of Knowsley, 75 percent of over 18s have had one jab and 61 percent have experienced two jabs.

The fact that Liverpool’s infection rate remains high makes the city’s immunization problems even more concerning.

After a total of 2496 new infections were recorded in the seven days leading up to and including July 18, the city’s latest infection rate is now at 501 cases per 100,000.

At 13.5 percent, the city’s positivity testing rate (the total number of positive tests from all those conducted in a week) is also unusually high.

Local politicians are concerned about these figures, which are compounded by reduced vaccine uptake and the lifting of restrictions, with reports of increased demands at the city’s main hospitals as more covid patients are hospitalized.

A Liberal Democrat resolution that asked for the government to make face masks mandatory on public transportation and other public places gained support from Labour and the Greens at Friday night's full council meeting.