Love Island is back, and there are seven things you’ll only know if you’re a fan.

Love Island has returned to our screens after a year sabbatical (ITV2, 9pm, June 28).

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling will return to Majorca with a new group of singletons hunting for love in the seventh season of the love-it-or-hate-it reality program.

There’s something about Love Island’s magical TV formula that keeps us glued every night of the summer, from startling re-couplings to dramatic fire pit celebrations.

If you’re already anticipating the antics, here are a few things to keep in mind…

You decide to cancel all of your plans.

Distancing yourself from others is becoming less of an issue, but you’re more than glad to cancel all of your plans for the next eight weeks in order to immerse yourself in the villa politics. You might be doing something practical with your life, but since your vacation abroad is on hold, you figure this is the closest you’ll get to a true summer romance.

You use Instagram to keep track of everyone in the villa.

You’ve already updated your social media feeds with this year’s crop of contestants, and you’ve decided who you’d match up with if you had the option.

You’ve reactivated the group chat.

Your WhatsApp is constantly pinging with the newest Love Island news, despite the fact that the show hasn’t even started yet. Your fellow garbage TV junkies have virtually gathered, ready for a lengthy debriefing following each program.

You’re still cheering for couples from previous seasons.

Molly and Tommy-

You knew it was pure love the instant they met in the hot tub, and Mae are your couple goals. You’re gutted that Maura and Chris didn’t work out in the real world, but you’ve still got high hopes that Molly and Callum will stand the test of time.

You use all the language from Love Island.

Whether you’re getting the ‘ick’ about your Hinge date, you’re planning to ‘mug off’ your weeknight gym plans or you simply scream, ‘I’ve got a text’ every time. (This is a brief piece.)