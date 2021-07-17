Love Island is a reality show that airs on The Liverpool star sobbed and said he felt like the “weird one out” in the villa.

Gabby Allen, who was on Love Island, has spoken up about how she “felt like the odd one out” during her time on the show.

In 2017, the fitness guru from Allerton shot to popularity after appearing on the third edition of Love Island.

Gabby, who has previously spoken out about her image insecurities, was brought back to life by a section on this week’s episode.

In a security lapse, an intruder enters the Love Island villa.

It came after the candidates took part in a game on Tuesday night in which the couples sought to guess each other’s answers to personal questions in order to learn more about one another.

Hugo Hammond said that he was not fond of ‘fake personality and appearance’ throughout the game, which sparked a heated dispute between Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter.

Former competitor Gabby turned to Twitter to discuss her personal experience on the show after seeing the episode.

“Remember, when I was on Love Island and had no boobs and felt like the odd one out, I spoke/cried about feeling inadequate,” she recalled.

“It completely shattered my self-assurance!” & people still ask me about it! #LoveIsland.”

Gabby previously told FEMAIL that she considered getting a boob operation to boost her confidence after leaving the house, but she later came to terms with her figure and opted against it.

“I was pretty body confident before I got into the villa,” she remarked. When I came out, I was horrified since everyone knew about my insecurities.

‘Since leaving Love Island, my confidence has returned; I’m no longer surrounded by artificial boobs and flowing hair. It’s less difficult for me to feel better about myself.”

Gabby and her partner Brandon Myers spent the first half of this year in Dubai.

She was one of a slew of reality stars and influencers who were chastised for visiting the United Arab Emirates at the end of last year.

Georgia Harrison, Sophie Kasaei, and Chloe Ferry have all been chastised for planning trips in late 2020.