Love Island All Stars 2026 Opens with Explosive Returns and Dramatic Exits

The latest season of Love Island All Stars has taken South Africa by storm, as returning favorites, surprise bombshells, and shocking eliminations have already set the stage for what promises to be one of the most dramatic seasons yet. With unexpected twists, new faces, and evolving alliances, the villa has quickly become a hotbed of tension and excitement.

New Bombshells and Familiar Faces

Among the most anticipated returns is Harrison Solomon, a standout from the 2025 season. As of January 23, 2026, Harrison was en route to South Africa, ready to stir things up once again. His return has stirred mixed emotions among fans, but there’s no doubt that his presence guarantees drama. “He makes great TV, and girls LOVE him,” said an insider to The Sun.

Harrison isn’t the only former contestant making a comeback. Lana Jenkins and Shaq, both single and open to new connections, have rejoined the villa. Their return goes beyond romance; Shaq is launching a personal training business, and Lana is promoting her podcast, making their participation as much about brand strategy as it is about finding love.

Perhaps the biggest headline-grabber is Curtis Pritchard, who returns for his fourth stint on the show. Curtis, who previously appeared in 2019 (series five), the 2023 spin-off, and won the 2025 All Stars with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, is ready to shake things up again. He’s focused on finding a connection, particularly with Samie Elishi and Millie Court, both of whom he finds “unbelievably attractive.” Curtis, however, remains wary of love triangles and plans to focus on one person at a time.

Also reentering the villa is Lucinda Strafford, who has participated in multiple seasons, including season seven and the 2025 Love Island Games. Lucinda, now more confident and outspoken, has her eye on Ciaran Davies but is steering clear of Scott van-der-Sluis, whom she describes as a “busybody.” “I’m single and determined to find love,” Lucinda told Daily Mail.

Eliminations Shake Up the Villa

The drama has already reached a fever pitch with the first public vote results. On January 21, 2026, Maya Jama entered the villa to announce which contestants had won over the public and which were at risk of elimination. Millie and Scott, who topped the vote for favorite girl and boy, were given the power to decide who would go home.

In a shocking twist, Millie chose to send Charlie home, while Scott eliminated AJ. Fans were left reeling, especially given the tension between Millie, Charlie, and Jess. “Millie a savage for sending Charlie home,” one fan commented on social media, while another praised her for making a tough but necessary decision.

Before their exits, both AJ and Charlie had emotional conversations with their partners. AJ, frustrated by Scott’s choice, wished Shaq well but expressed her dissatisfaction with the way the vote unfolded. “It’s just a bit of a cop-out decision,” AJ remarked, questioning the fairness of the vote.

Charlie, meanwhile, confronted Millie about her decision, saying, “It’s wild that the person you were getting to know, you kicked them out.” Millie, however, stood by her choice, citing “red flags” in Charlie’s behavior and a desire to avoid unnecessary drama.

These eliminations are just the beginning of what is shaping up to be a season filled with more bombshells, shifting alliances, and unexpected twists. As the All Stars 2026 season progresses, fans can expect even more explosive moments, as contestants battle not only for love but for a place in the final.