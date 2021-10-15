Lourdes Leon refers to Madonna’s mother as a “control freak.”

Madonna has been dubbed a “control freak” by Lourdes Leon. Leon discussed growing up as Madonna’s daughter and why she craved independence at such a young age in a recent interview with Interview Magazine.

After graduating from high school, the 24-year-old model said that she felt compelled to walk away from her mother in order to attain independence. “I suppose my mother saw all these other famous people’s kids and thought to herself, ‘My kids aren’t going to be like this,'” she said.

“I also believe that if your parents pay for stuff, it gives them power over you.” My mother is a control freak who has ruled over me my entire life. “As soon as I graduated from high school, I needed to be entirely independent of her,” she continued.

Leon previously disclosed in an interview with Vogue that she paid for her own college tuition while living alone in Bushwick, Brooklyn. She began to respect her mother’s work ethic as she grew older, particularly “how empowering to other women and ahead of her time she has always been.” According to Leon, she didn’t grasp how admirable Madonna is as a woman until she was entirely independent from her mother.

“I didn’t grasp how important empowerment is and what it means to be a woman until I discovered how important empowerment is.” She’s the most dedicated worker I’ve ever seen. Regrettably, I did not inherit that. She said, “I inherited her control issues, but not her work ethic!”

Madonna is also the mother of Rocco, 21, David, 15, Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, all of whom are nine years old. She discussed her job as a mother to her children and the problems that come with it in a 2017 interview with People.

“I had this strange notion that as your children become older, they learn to look after themselves and it becomes simpler,” she explained. “However, the older they become, the more difficult it becomes—because they’re suddenly adults who require a lot of guidance.”