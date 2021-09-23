Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, teases her debut at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty event.

Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, has teased her debut in Rihanna’s third Savage X Fenty program, which will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 24. Leon shared a series of images on Instagram on Wednesday showing off her costume for the virtual fashion show.

The 24-year-old model flaunted her great shape in the photos, wearing a teal bra and matching underwear that suited her thigh-high boots and robe flawlessly. Her geometric eye makeup and nude lip complemented her long, dark hair, which was fashioned in an edgy updo.

Leon made her Met Gala debut earlier this month in New York City, when she wore a sparkling fuchsia gown by Moschino designer Jeremy Scott. She accessorized her eye-catching ensemble with a sequin-encrusted bikini halter top and a sequin-encrusted skirt.

After graceing the cover of Vogue’s September issue, which highlighted “Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry,” she was invited to the 2021 Costume Institute Gala. Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi, and Yumi Nu were among the models featured in the issue.

Leon acknowledged establishing her own life in an interview with the magazine. “People think I’m this affluent, talentless kid who’s had everything handed to her, but that’s not the case,” she explained.

The 24-year-old model revealed that she paid for her own college tuition while living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, away from the spotlight.

She did reveal, though, that she, like Madonna, enjoys dancing.

“One of my teachers taught me to see movement in a whole new light. You’re changing the space around you by defining it with your body. She described it as a “really bare way of expressing.”

Meanwhile, the new Savage X Fenty collection will be available for purchase at Savage X Fenty and the Amazon Fashion shop shortly after the show airs on Friday during this year’s annual Savage X Fenty lingerie event.

The event would “combine fashion, dance, music, and historic architecture, highlighting the newest selection of Savage X Fenty styles through subtle-yet-impactful scenic features, lighting, and filmmaking techniques,” according to a press release from the company.