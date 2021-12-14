Louise Redknapp’s mother was confident she would reconcile with Jamie following their divorce.

Louise Redknapp has stated that her mother expected her to reconcile with Jamie.

In 2017, the former Eternal singer and the ex-Liverpool FC captain divorced, although Lynne Nurding, her mother, didn’t believe the breakup would last. – according to Mirror Online.

The 47-year-old revealed that the lyrics to the 2019 song Breaking Back Together were inspired by emotional heart-to-hearts she had with her mother following their divorce.

On Steve Anderson’s podcast, Such A Good Feeling, Louise said: “‘You know what Lou, sometimes you have to break to come back together,’ she said. You’ll got to understand that this isn’t going to go away in a day or two.'” Following her divorce, the singer said Lynne’s counsel came while she was staying at her mother’s “small little cottage” with kids Charley, 17, and Beau, 13.

She claimed that the concept of breaking up and reuniting struck a chord with her and motivated her to write the song’s lyrics.

Jamie has now remarried and given birth to a son with Frida Andersson, and Louise recently issued a statement confirming comments made by Heat Magazine that she was in “hidden misery” following Jamie’s baby delight.

She expressed herself like follows: “I try not to read or respond to these things, but it’s impossible to escape them occasionally. I’d like to make it clear that “Louise” is not in any way depressed!!” I have my two beautiful boys, whom I cherish above all else, the best family in the world, and I’m enjoying the time of my life with my profession and the most wonderful friends a girl could want for.

“Here’s to all the women out there who are in charge of their life and living them to the fullest!”