Louise Redknapp’s anguish after learning of Jamie’s wedding from his boys.

Louise Redknapp has already expressed her surprise at her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp’s recent remarriage to Frida Andersson in a small ceremony.

“Louise was astonished; she only found out about the wedding recently,” a close source confessed to OK!.

“She’s had a hard time with it.” The only reason she knew was because the boys were present. Jamie intended to be married before the baby was delivered, but she didn’t have time to prepare.” As Jamie remarries, Louise Redknapp explains why she kept her surname. “It’s very mixed emotions for her,” the person continued.

“She’s thrilled for him and understands that they need to move on, but she’s finding it difficult since the family is changing, there’s someone new, and there’s going to be a new baby,” she says.

Louise and Jamie dissolved their 19-year marriage in 2017, and in her memoirs, You’ve Got This, the former WAG talked about her misgivings about calling it quits.

“If I’d done the show four years sooner, this wouldn’t have occurred,” she writes in her book, blaming Strictly Come Dancing for the breakup. I would not have abandoned my marriage.” Jamie and his new partner Frida are expecting their first child together in November, and she was significantly pregnant as she walked down the aisle.

Just five months after announcing that she was pregnant with his child, the ex-footballer and his new model wife married in Chelsea Registry Office.

Only close relatives and friends, including Jamie’s famous parents and brother, as well as his sons with ex-wife Louise, attended the modest, personal ceremony.