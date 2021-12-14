Louise Redknapp flaunts her new ‘beautiful’ look.

Louise Redknapp has stunned fans by revealing her “gorgeous” new look.

The former Eternal singer recently wrapped off her role in the musical adaption of 9 to 5, and she surprised fans by announcing that she’ll be returning to the studio to record new music.

In an appearance on tomorrow’s episode of Lorraine, the mother-of-two will address the next phase of her career, and she revealed a new style ahead of the famous ITV show.

Louise announced her fringe had been clipped in time for the holiday season with a stunning photo shared with her 142.7k Twitter followers.

She said in the caption: “In time for Christmas, the fringe has been trimmed a little. @lorraine, I’ll see you tomorrow morning.” Louise’s adoring fans flocked to the comments section to compliment her on her lovely look.

“Looking lovely Louise,” @LouiseForever31 added.

“Looks lovely,” said @MatthewsonNeil.

“Stunning as always,” tweeted @jeffery11490326.

“Beautiful,” Catherine said.