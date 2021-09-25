Louise Minchin’s tribute for Dan Walker has Strictly Come Dancing viewers in tears.

Louise Minchin surprised Dan Walker with a sweet letter during Saturday night’s live broadcast, leaving Strictly Come Dancing fans in tears.

With his partner Nadiya Bychkova, the BBC Breakfast presenter did the Quickstep to The Blues Brothers’ “Everybody Needs Somebody.”

The judges gave him a score of 24, and Anton Du Beke told him, “I have to be honest with you, I was a little apprehensive about this.”

Claudia Winkleman’s social isolation has been criticized by Strictly fans as a result of the show’s makeover.

“I was expecting you to be terrible, but you were fantastic.”

Louise Minchin, who recently departed BBC Breakfast, was honored with Dan’s dance.

He continued, “I’ve got a new breakfast sofa partner, but that was actually for Louise Minchin, who quit last week as any Breakfast watchers will know.”

“Hopefully she’s paying attention, Louise, because that was for you. We miss you, we love you, and we wish you the best in your new life away from the couch.”

Louise was not only observing, but she also had a message for Dan, according to Claudia Winkleman.

“Hello Dan,” she said. Thank you very much for dedicating your first dance on Strictly to me; I can’t believe it.

“I genuinely miss you on BBC Breakfast, but I’m absolutely looking forward to seeing you on Strictly every Saturday night.”

“I believe you are going to be fantastic.

“Good luck, go for it, and have a good time.”

The remark had some followers teary-eyed, with Lyndy tweeting, “Aww Louise and Dan love them,” followed by a sobbing emoji.

“I miss Dan and Louise,” Natalie added.

“Yay!” Stewart exclaimed. Tonight on #Strictly, we saw @louiseminchin! Louise I’m still missing you on the couch!”

“So great to see @louiseminchin,” Zaf wrote.

“We miss you,” Christine continued, “but the boy has done well.”

“Aww your comment really made me all emotional,” Sarah said, followed by another sobbing emoji.