Louise Minchin of BBC Breakfast discusses her next professional step.

Louise Minchin has provided an update on her future plans.

After 20 years on the morning news show, the 53-year-old broadcaster said her goodbyes to BBC Breakfast last week.

According to Birmingham Live, the broadcaster disclosed what she is working on next during a brief conversation with her former co-host Dan Walker.

“One of the things I can tell you I’m doing once I go is I’m creating a menopausal program for World Menopause Day,” she stated.

“That’s about the only piece of information she’s given anyone,” Dan Walker added.

Dan is presently competing on this season of Strictly Come Dancing, and he claimed that Louise was apprehensive about revealing her next endeavor.

“You were very worried, weren’t you?” he asked. “When it comes to [menopause],” she says.

“I was very concerned,” Louise said.

In her moving farewell speech, Louise praised her co-host of the last five years, saying it was because of him that she had stayed on the show “far longer than I originally intended to.”

“We’ve had to deal with some difficult situations,” she continued. We’ve been through some challenging programs. One thing has always been crystal clear: you have my back.

“You’ve made me chuckle, roll my eyes, and hand me tissues when I’ve cried…”

Louise joined the BBC as a freelancer in 2001 before becoming a permanent anchor in 2006.

The BBC has not yet announced who will take her position as the permanent host of the breakfast news show.