Television host Lorraine Kelly got into the spirit of Burns Night a day early, sampling a modern twist on a Scottish classic during her ITV show on January 23. Joining her was fashion designer Mark Heyes, as the two taste-tested haggis balls infused with the famous Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru.

In a live segment, Lorraine tried the haggis balls, which were served with an Irn-Bru hot sauce, created by the London-based café Auld Hag. The special creation is part of the café’s celebration of Burns Night, taking place this Saturday, January 24. Lorraine, impressed by the dish’s flavor, commented, “Oh my gosh, it’s really good,” while Heyes added, “These are utterly delicious.”

Burns Night Celebrations Across the UK

Burns Night, held on January 25 to honor the birth of iconic Scottish poet Robert Burns, is widely celebrated in Scotland and beyond. Traditionally, the occasion involves a meal of haggis, neeps, and tatties, and the team behind Irn-Bru is aiming to bring this tradition to a broader audience in London.

Despite the cultural importance of haggis in Scotland, research found that over a third of Londoners have never tried the dish. With this in mind, Auld Hag hopes that the fun, Irn-Bru-infused twist on the classic haggis will inspire more people in the UK capital to give it a try.

To kickstart the festivities, Auld Hag, located in the Angel district of London, gave away free samples of the Irn-Bru-infused haggis balls along with ice-cold cans of Irn-Bru to passersby, hoping to attract new fans of the Scottish delicacy.

Back in Scotland, numerous events are taking place to mark the occasion. In Dumfries, the Big Burns Supper festival, an international celebration of music and arts, continues through the weekend. Meanwhile, Edinburgh’s Lost Close will host Burns Night Underground, an immersive five-hour experience featuring storytelling and fine whiskies.

On January 25, Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum will host a Burns Night concert, showcasing both traditional and contemporary Scottish music. The first Burns Supper was held in 1801, five years after the poet’s death, in the town of Alloway, where friends and fellow admirers gathered to honor his memory with recitations from his poems, alongside haggis and sheep’s head.