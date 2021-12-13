Lorraine Kelly discusses her health concerns following her weight gain.

Lorraine Kelly expressed some health concerns with her Twitter followers.

After lately gaining weight and moving up two dress sizes, the daytime TV host has stated that she feels “unhealthy.”

She has already made preparations to begin a weight-loss regimen in the new year after admitting that her weight gain is due to comfort eating.

“Anyone else feeling exhausted with no stamina?” she posted on Twitter, sharing her problems and seeking guidance from her hundreds of thousands of followers.

I don’t get enough exercise except than walking Angus (her dog). I’ve gained two dress sizes as a result of my comfort eating.

“I’m feeling unwell and need a New Year’s jumpstart.” I’ve always said no to diets, but do you have any good ideas?” Ann, a fan, responded to her post by saying, “Eat smaller meals and walk more.” However, you appear to be in good health, honey!” Lorraine responded by saying, “I know Ann.” It’s that simple but that difficult, as I’ve always stated. I’m fine, but I don’t feel well, which has always been a top priority for me. Thank you for your response, xxxx ” Lorraine was not alone in her lack of motivation and comfort eating as a result of several lockdowns over the last year, as people were on the move less when everyone was confined in.

As the post got nearly 1,500 responses, many more admirers contributed their own stories and suggestions.

"Aw, I hate that sensation," Lorna said. You are wonderful precisely the way you are! If you want to lose weight, build a minor calorie deficit (500 calories per day) and increase your daily steps by 5k each day. You will see results if you are consistent. There's no need for any extreme or fad diets xx" "I, too, was feeling that way, especially after the initial lockdown #lorraine," Eleanor said. I joined Slimming World over a year ago because I was approaching 60 pounds, and now I've lost 4 pounds with only two short walks a day with my dog. Spring is just around the corner." "You are not," Anne stated emphatically.