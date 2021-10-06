Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli is’super excited’ about her mother’s return to acting.

Following the college admissions controversy, Olivia Jade Giannulli is relieved to learn that her mother, Lori Loughlin, is returning to acting.

Following her performance with experienced partner Val Chmerkovskiy on “Dancing With the Stars,” the contestant chatted with Entertainment Tonight. The 22-year-old model and influencer was asked about her mother’s return to GAC Family’s “When Hope Calls,” a spinoff of Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart,” in the character of Abigail Stanton.

With a smile, Jade told ET, “I’m extremely excited for her.”

After being entangled in the college admissions scandal, Loughlin was able to resurrect her career. Her plea offer was accepted by the judge. She was sentenced to two months in prison and is now on supervised release for two years. She was also had to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

Despite the fact that Loughlin will reprise her role as Stanton, the Hallmark Channel has stated that she will not be working with her.

“Hallmark Channel has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, including ‘When Calls the Heart,’ and we have no plans to cast her in the future,” the network told ET. GAC Family, a fully distinct cable network not linked with Hallmark Channel or Crown Media Family Networks, cast her.

Loughlin was ready to go on, according to an unnamed source, and she was “eager to work again.”

“Lori has been given numerous opportunity to speak openly about her experiences, but she can’t seem to find the appropriate words,” the source said. “She is afraid that no matter what she says, people will not be able to see past this. She simply wants to move forward and focus on the good at this point.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, acknowledged to paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and the Key Worldwide Foundation to get their daughters Bella, 23, and Olivia Jade, 22, accepted as crew team recruits at the University of Southern California.

“That realization weighs heavily on me and while I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. She added at the time, “I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption.” “Your Honor, I sincerely apologize and am willing to accept the punishment and make reparations. Thank you for your time.”

Loughlin’s husband also pleaded guilty. Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison and had to pay a fine of $250,000. Washington Newsday Brief News.