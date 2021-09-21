Lori Harvey is dating the ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ according to Steve Harvey. ‘I’m Happy,’ says Michael B. Jordan.

Lori Harvey’s relationship with boyfriend Michael B. Jordan is supported by Steve Harvey.

During an interview on “People (The TV program!),” the “Family Feud” actress discussed Lori’s affair with the “Black Panther” actor. According to Harvey, he has nothing but positive things to say about Jordan and is ecstatic for his model-influencer daughter.

“I don’t talk about these things in public, but I’m thrilled for my daughter right now. “I am,” remarked the 64-year-old comic. “It’s the first time in a relationship that I’ve felt happy for her. It’s also the first time she’s been content.”

Since making their relationship Instagram public in January, Lori, 24, and Jordan, 34, have been flaunting how much they adore each other on social media.

Jordan already has Jordan’s approval, according to the host of “Little Big Shots.” “He’s just a nice guy,” says the narrator. If he wasn’t, Harvey said, “get him out of here because I have ways.” “But, guy, I can’t say anything bad. Man, he just has a fantastic family. He’s a religious man.”

When asked if Jordan was the sexiest man living, the comic replied, “He’s not the sexiest man alive to me at all.” It’s something I haven’t seen yet. I haven’t come across anything enticing yet.”

“But I’m a father,” Harvey continued. I don’t care if you’re attractive. “All I want is for someone to treat my princess the same way I do.”

This wasn’t the first time Harvey had made a remark about Lori and Jordan’s relationship. He added on his iHeartRadio show, “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” in January that he loved Jordan but that he “still had my eye on” him.

‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size portion of my heart filled with nothing but pure loathing for your a–,’ I say to all of ’em. ‘Just in case,’ Harvey explained. “How about right now? He’s a kind man… But I’ve got this tiny little partner where all I have to do is flip a switch and I’m able to despise your a–.”

Jordan and Lori started dating rumors in November 2020, but it wasn’t until January 10 that they made their romance Instagram public. In the same month, they celebrated her 24th birthday with a romantic holiday in St. Barts.

The “Creed” actor and his girlfriend had already been dating for four months at the time. However, they were pals for a reason. Brief News from Washington Newsday.