Lorde on Fame: “I’m Not Built For Pop Star Life”

It’s not always as glamorous as it appears to be to be a music star. Lorde, like many other successful musicians, is having trouble adjusting to life as a celebrity. The singer believes she isn’t “built for the life of a pop star.”

Lorde, aka Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, is on the cover of Vogue’s October 2021 issue. With the subject “Forces Of Nature,” the singer looked incredible as the wild, golden cover lady.

During the conversation, the “Royals” singer discussed the challenges that come with becoming a pop artist.

“I’m amazing at what I do, but I’m not convinced I’m the right person for the job.” I’m a really sensitive individual. Lorde told the magazine, “I’m not built for the life of a pop star.”

“Having a public-facing existence is something I find quite demanding and am not very good at. I don’t have that natural charisma. She went on to say, “I have the brain in the jar.”

The 24-year-old singer also discussed how she manages to strike a balance between her personal space and her celebrity.

“For whatever reason, people have allowed me to say, okay, I’m going to come and do the thing — do the shoot, do the red carpet, speak to the journalists, put the music out — and when I’m completely exhausted, when I’ve completely quenched that thirst — I’m going to go home, and you’re not going to see me for two, three, or four years,” Lorde told the outlet.

“The other thing I’ll be doing is being there for every single birthday and dinner party, cooking every single meal, going for every single walk, and taking every single bath. And then, when I’m done with that, and I’m like, all right, that’s enough for now, I’ll come back,” she continued.

She also discussed her journey to self-love, which began when she was 16 years old and published “Royals,” to now, when she is a household name and poised to release her latest album, “Solar Power.”

“When I said I felt youthful for the first time, I meant that I felt confident enough to show my butt. She stated, “I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish that as a youngster.”

"When you're a young celebrity, your feelings are amplified. People were talking about my body on Twitter at the time, and the natural reaction was.