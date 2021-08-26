Lorde Discusses How ‘Horribly Difficult’ Quitting Social Media Was [Video].

Lorde explained why she decided to take a social media hiatus. It was impacting her mental health, according to the singer.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old singer told James Corden on “The Late Late Show” that she had entirely deactivated all social networking apps from her phone owing to the bad affects they have had on her mental health.

Lorde explained, “I did it because I felt like my brain wasn’t working very well anymore.” “It was the most challenging thing I’ve ever attempted. Every day is still incredibly difficult. For me, it would be like giving up sugar because I still consume a lot of it. And I go mad if I don’t have sugar.”

Lorde, who released her third studio album, “Solar Power,” on Aug. 20, also talked about how she felt detached after removing herself from social media.

“And it was exactly like that for the first few weeks of not being on social media. She explained, “I was really grumpy.” “I was so disjointed. But that’s the way my life is right now.”

The singer has deactivated his accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. She does, however, use the New York Times cookery app and frequently reads the comments.

She revealed, “That’s become a source of community for me.” “You get all these strange little stories,” says the narrator. ‘I make this for my husband when he gets home from work, and he does this,’ someone says. Every now and then, you acquire a nugget of information. You’ll come across something and turn it into that.”

Corden admitted that he tried to stop using social media but that it never lasted more than a month.

Lorde claims that her assistant knows all of her passwords and that she has blocked search engines like Google from her phone, which she describes as “next level crazy.”

She added, “I can’t Google on my phone.” “I’m not allowed to watch Safari or anything like that. It appeals to me in some ways. You don’t need to Google as many things as you think you do – just do it on your computer at home!”

Lorde’s new album “Solar Power” features 14 tracks, including “California,” “Big Star,” and “Hold No Grudge.”