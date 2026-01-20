Lord Sugar Reflects on The Apprentice’s 20-Year Legacy as Global Challenges Expand

Lord Sugar’s reality competition, “The Apprentice,” celebrates its milestone 20th series with an expanded global format, more ambitious business tasks, and reflections from the show’s central figures on its cultural impact. This series marks the first time the boardroom has moved out of London, landing in Hong Kong, the global business hub, as 20 new contestants—one for each year the show has aired—tackle challenges that span continents.

For the iconic business mogul, 78-year-old Lord Sugar, the reality show that launched in 2005 has evolved into a defining part of his legacy. As the series celebrates its 20th anniversary in January 2026, Lord Sugar acknowledges that it may very well outlive his decades of entrepreneurial achievements. “I suppose I will be remembered for it forever,” he reflected in a recent interview, recalling his early days on the show. “It’s a great achievement to have helped so many businesses and inspired so many young people.” Despite his decades of experience, Lord Sugar credits the show’s ability to connect with younger generations as key to its lasting success.

Global Reach and Evolving Challenges

This 20th season promises to be the most dynamic yet, with a series of challenges set across diverse global locations, including Hong Kong, El Gouna in Egypt, and the Isle of Wight. Contestants will test their entrepreneurial skills in branding, selling, and even hosting corporate events. The season’s opening challenge in Hong Kong emphasizes the fast-paced nature of business in one of the world’s busiest trading cities. According to Lord Sugar’s advisor Baroness Karren Brady, this move signals the increasing international dimension of the series: “The pace of business in Hong Kong pushed the candidates out of their comfort zones, offering them a taste of the global market,” she said.

Lord Sugar’s longstanding collaboration with Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell, who won the first series of “The Apprentice,” continues this season. Campbell’s return as an advisor adds a layer of poignancy, with the seasoned entrepreneur now guiding the contestants he once competed against. “It’s full circle in a great way,” said Lord Sugar, reflecting on Campbell’s evolution from contestant to trusted advisor. Campbell himself acknowledged the show’s ongoing relevance, especially among young viewers. “Nearly 20% of our 6.4 million weekly viewers are young people. That’s an incredible legacy,” he noted.

Throughout the years, “The Apprentice” has adapted to modern business trends, such as the rise of AI and digital marketing. While the core focus on buying and selling remains central, the tasks now reflect the increasing importance of social impact, innovation, and entrepreneurship. In a significant shift in series seven, Lord Sugar also changed the show’s format, offering a 50/50 business partnership and a £250,000 investment as a prize, in place of the original £100,000 job. This marked a major turning point, with Lord Sugar teaching contestants from the ground up about running a business—a stark contrast to his early years as a self-made entrepreneur.

The lasting impact of “The Apprentice” extends beyond entertainment. Baroness Brady highlighted the show’s influence on real-world business, citing its success stories as examples of ambition and resilience. As Lord Sugar noted, “It’s not just about great TV. We’ve helped launch real businesses that are succeeding today.” With the show’s continued popularity, particularly among younger generations, it is clear that “The Apprentice” has cemented its place as both a business tool and an entertainment staple, evolving alongside the business world it seeks to portray.