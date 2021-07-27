Lord Sugar has come under criticism for a tweet mocking the loss of World Heritage designation for Liverpool.

The business magnate, who is most known for his role in the long-running BBC reality show, uploaded a photo of a family splashing in a paddling pool outside a terraced house he appeared to assume was in Liverpool.

“Can’t believe Liverpool have lost,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to Yorkshire Live, several people claimed the photo was taken in Sheffield, and social media users were quick to point out the apparent error.

“This is Sheffield, not Liverpool,” one individual said.

“What street in Liverpool is this?” a second ridiculed. I’ll be patient…..”

It’s still unknown where the photo was taken, with some claiming it was taken in Liverpool, but many people felt it wasn’t the issue, as they focused on the message of the tweet.

Others were angered by the callous nature of the media personality’s tweet and lambasted him for being “distasteful” as a result of his social media post.

“They’re making do with what they’ve got, sugar,” one critic observed. You shouldn’t look down on others because you’ve never been in their shoes. “Good night, buddy.”

“While this generates a laugh, nothing is worse than a multi-millionaire sneering at folks who have nothing,” a second commented. That pool was most likely the highlight of the kids’ day. Some folks have nothing or a very small amount.”

“This tweet is proof that all the money, privilege, and titles in the world can’t buy you class,” said a third critic.

Following the backlash, Lord Sugar attempted to retaliate by publishing the identical photograph the next day with the caption: “IT’S A JOKE……CHILL OUT.”

Last week, it was reported that Liverpool had been removed from the list of World Heritage Sites following a contentious decision.

After a secret ballot, members of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee voted in favor of passing a draft report that would remove Liverpool from the World Heritage list after 17 years.

Liverpool’s current status will be revoked as a result of the referendum. “The summary has come to an end.”