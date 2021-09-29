Looking look at Liverpool’s famed but now-defunct underground clubs.

While beer gardens have been among of the most popular places to socialize in Liverpool over the last year, they aren’t the only thing the city has to offer.

As the weather cools and pubs reopen their doors, it’s worth remembering that some of the city’s most beloved hangouts are tucked away or even below ground level.

These venues have created renowned dance nights, nourished burgeoning music scenes, and become a home to many of the city’s alternative subcultures, despite not being the most flashy.

Three of the most iconic and widely remembered underground clubs have unfortunately closed their doors.

The original Eric’s on Mathew Street, The Magnet Club on Hardman Street, and Le Bateau on Duke Street provided generations of concertgoers, students, and clubbers with unforgettable nights.

These renowned establishments were known for their stairwells, where the music grew louder as you descended into its pulsing core.

So, in honor of steamy basements, blaring music, and some of the best nights of your life, here are three basement clubs where we’d happily relive our childhood.

Eric’s

The original Eric’s basement club was named after the title of a book about its history, “All the Best Clubs Are Downstairs, Everyone Knows That.”

Liverpool is known throughout the world for its rich musical past, and it was formerly home to a basement club that fueled the local punk scene.

Eric’s, which opened on October 1, 1976 in the basement of The Fruit Exchange on Victoria Street, carved out a niche for this Liverpool subculture.

Shortly after, it relocated around the corner to its current location on Mathew Street, directly across from The Cavern Club.

Stepping through the doors beneath the iconic sign led to an underground enclave where alternative music and clothes were not just welcomed but appreciated.

The venue, which has hosted Elvis Costello, Buzzcocks, The Clash, Joy Division, Ramones, Sex Pistols, The Stranglers, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and Talking Heads, now has a blue plaque.

The Boat

Le Tigre, Make Up, and Silver Apples were among the many live bands that performed at Le Bateau.