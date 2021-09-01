Lookalike Cop Stuns Dwayne Johnson: We Need to Hear All Your ‘Rock Stories’ [Photos].

Dwayne Johnson was taken aback when he learned that there is a cop who looks exactly like him.

“Oh sh-t!” the 49-year-old actor commented on Twitter Tuesday in response to the photo of the lookalike cop, Alabama’s Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Wow. The guy on the left is a lot more attractive.”

“Stay safe, brother,” Johnson concluded, thanking him for his service. “One day, we’ll drink @Teremana, and I need to hear all of your ‘Rock stories,’ because I KNOW you’ve got ’em #ericfields,” says Eric.

One of the fans posted a snapshot of the actor and the cop in the identical stance in the comments section.

“Seriously, you should bring him on as a stunt double,” another fan said. It’s impossible to come up with a better lookalike. At the very least, make good on your offer of a drink. I’m sure he gets a lot of flak for dressing up like the famous guy.”

One poster advised taking a DNA test, saying, “But seriously, did you guys do ancestry DNA just in case?” Because if you were long-lost cousins or whatever, it would be pretty funny.”

Interestingly, Fields was already well-known before Johnson confirmed the lookalike photo on Twitter. Last week, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post with a fan who wanted to meet “The Rock” lookalike Officer Fields.

They captioned the photo, “This gentleman just ran into our Sgt. Mason and stated him he wanted to meet our Deputy who people believe looks like”The Rock.”

“Sgt. Mason forwarded it to Lieutenant Fields, who was delighted to see him at the Hartselle Wal-mart,” they continued. “It was fantastic to meet Tyler and several of his coworkers because he is one of their many hard workers!”

On the job front, Dwayne Johnson will star in the action comedy “Red Notice,” which will be released on November 12th.

Johnson is presently working on his superhero film, “Black Adam,” which is set for a July 29, 2022 release. Following the success of the first installment, the actor will work on the sequel to “Jungle Cruise.”