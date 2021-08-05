LOOK: Christian Bale As ‘Gorr The God Butcher’ In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Set Photos

Make way for the “Gorr The God Butcher,” the newest Marvel villain.

Christian Bale appears in a comic-accurate suit in the most recent photographs posted online from the sets of “Thor: Love And Thunder.”

Bale is dressed in a full-body costume with silver skin and dark robes, as shown in photographs provided by Twitter fan website Love And Thunder News on Wednesday. His appearance is eerily similar to that of Marvel Comics’ “Gorr the God Butcher.”

“The first look at Christian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder as Gorr the God Butcher! “Malibu filming has resumed,” the page tweeted.

Chris Hemsworth stated last month that the team had completed filming in Australia. He announced the news on Instagram with a witty photo of himself and his director, Taika Waiti, dressed as “Thor” and “Korg.”

“That wraps up Thor Love and Thunder, and it’s also national don’t flex day, so I though this incredibly laid-back photo would be perfect. The movie is going to be insanely amusing and will probably tug at a few heartstrings. There’s a lot of love and a lot of thunder! Thank you to the entire cast and crew for another fantastic Marvel adventure. “Brace yourselves, get ready, and see you in the theaters!! @taikawaititi,” he wrote.

The crew is now in Malibu, California, filming.

Thanks to his role as Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman, in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, the 47-year-old actor is no stranger to the world of comic books. He appears to be ready to delve deeper and investigate a different type of comic book lore.

But who is the most recent Marvel foe?

Gorr the God Butcher originally appeared in the “Thor: God of Thunder” comic by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic in 2012. He is an extraterrestrial, born on a planet with no name and on the verge of famine every day. Gorr was raised to believe in the gods, but after his children starve to death and his wife is slain in an earthquake, he abandons his religion. Because of his newfound convictions, he is then expelled from his community.

Gorr observes a pair of dueling gods while wandering the desert near death and discovers that they actually exist, which enrages him even more. His hate for the gods eventually leads him down a path of vengeance and destruction.

Gorr's backstory is solid, and his sympathetic yet hazardous motivations will endear him to the audience.