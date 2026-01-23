London Art Fair 2026: Affordable Art, but Lacking the Spark

The London Art Fair 2026, running until January 25 at the Business Design Centre, has brought affordable contemporary art to the city’s cultural scene. However, the event has left some attendees with mixed feelings about its ability to truly inspire or challenge its visitors.

Low-Key yet Accessible

With ticket prices significantly lower than its more glamorous counterparts like Frieze (£27 compared to £150), the fair has embraced a more laid-back atmosphere, offering galleries a gentle re-entry into the new year. Some exhibitors even noted that the fair’s January timing allows for a quieter, more relaxed environment, as opposed to the chaos often found at larger events.

Yet, despite its accessible pricing and welcoming layout, the fair often felt lacking in excitement. Many of the pieces that stood out were from established artists of the 20th century rather than the newer works by emerging talent. The fair’s emphasis on social issues, such as Julia Hall’s “Refuge” series about migrant women, did touch a nerve, but the heavy backstory behind the artwork sometimes felt like a substitute for true innovation.

Surprises That Were Expected

Dr. Ferren Gipson’s curated “Platform” section, named “The Unexpected,” promised a fresh look at how different materials and processes influence art. However, the work here, much like other areas of the fair, did not provide the anticipated surprise or challenge. The textile pieces were hailed as daring but failed to deliver anything that felt truly groundbreaking. Similarly, the ceramics displayed, while visually appealing, lacked the conceptual depth one might expect from such a designation.

The “Encounters” section, aimed at supporting international and emerging galleries, again presented work that felt pre-determined and overly refined, lacking the raw energy often associated with such displays. Despite a noble aim of presenting diverse voices, much of the work came across as polished and pre-absorbed, offering few revelations for the viewer.

Meanwhile, the fair’s promotional focus on famous names like Francis Bacon seemed out of place. The claim of proximity to greatness didn’t hold up against the reality, with only a lithograph from Bacon on display and a few drawings from David Hockney and Henry Moore that didn’t provide much of a visual shock.

However, some sections of the fair did manage to captivate. James Hyman’s gallery, which featured rare photographs of children by the mysterious Vivian Maier, stood out as one of the highlights. These intimate, somewhat estranged images of children taken by the elusive nanny-turned-photographer were both tender and haunting. Priced at £1,400, they were also refreshingly accessible in comparison to much of the work on offer.

Despite the fair’s drawbacks, it does offer a positive shift toward affordability in art. Visitors can not only view but potentially purchase pieces, with prints and etchings priced under £1,500—an attractive proposition for many. The fair’s partnership with the National Trust, showcasing modernist homes like The Homewood and 2 Willow Road, also added an unexpected layer of interest, tying together art and architecture in a rarely explored way.

In the end, the London Art Fair might be best described as pleasant but uninspiring. While there is good work to be found, it requires a bit of searching. And for a fair that claims to be a platform for the “unexpected,” it ended up feeling remarkably neutral—comfortable yet unexciting. The lack of urgency or risk made the event feel safe, and while art should be accessible, it should also stir emotions and provoke thought. This year’s London Art Fair, sadly, fell short of that goal.