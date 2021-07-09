Loki’s Signature Knife Flip: ‘Ran Out Of Choreography,’ says Tom Hiddleston.

Tom Hiddleston, who has played Loki in a number of Marvel films, discussed the anti-famous hero’s knife trick after the latest episode of “Loki” aired on Wednesday.

In the most recent episode, Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) commented, “Take no insult, my friends, but blades are worthless in the face of a Loki’s wizardry.” “But they look awesome,” Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei) responded.

Hiddleston talked about Loki’s love daggers and where his iconic knife skill came from in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, following the premiere of this episode.

The 40-year-old actor revealed that he improvised the technique on the set of 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok.”

“We were out on a run in the afternoon, and it was just myself, Idris, and possibly Taika. “I’m not sure,” Hiddleston admitted. “Idris was definitely there, and it was a two-shot of us fighting these incredible stunt performers.”

Hiddleston claims he “ran out of choreography” at the time. “Basically, I guess I finished my moves before Idris, and he was still rolling, and I didn’t want to simply stand about like a lemon doing nothing. So I simply flipped the blades and happened to catch them,” he stated.

The scene was seen in slow motion in the teaser trailer for “Thor: Ragnarok.” Unfortunately, it was not included in the final cut of the film.

Hiddleston claimed he tried again but was unsuccessful. “I attempt to do it with wooden spoons every time, but it never works, and I always drop one. So it was one of those things, but lightning strikes just once,” he explained.

The character’s weapon has been updated from a knife to a sword in the newly released episode of the “Loki” series. In Marvel Comics, it appears to be the same weapon known as Lvateinn.

Kid Loki (Jack Veal) offers Loki the sword to combat Alioth, a self-proclaimed “Supreme Time Being,” in this episode.

The final episode of “Loki” will air on Disney+ next Wednesday, marking the conclusion of the series.

Hiddleston is presently filming “The Essex Serpent,” a mini-series based on Sarah Perry’s novel of the same name. He’ll also appear in Marvel’s animated series “What If…?” as a voice actor. It will be released in August.