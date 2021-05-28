‘Loki’ isn’t the first Marvel Studios film to feature a villain as the protagonist.

Marvel fans have fawned over Tom Hiddleston’s complex performance as Loki for a decade. And now that the character is getting his own Disney+ show, the god of mischief will finally have his moment in the spotlight. Even still, while fans speculate about what Loki will confront next, it’s important emphasizing that this isn’t the first Marvel Studios project centered on a villain.

Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Loki’ follows a time-traveling Tom Hiddleston.

To begin with, Loki has always been a reluctant hero and a full-fledged evil. He’s virtually entirely driven by his own desires since 2011’s Thor. And on occasion, those seem to align with the goals of the heroes, most notably his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth). However, the new Disney+ series picks up his story at an intriguing point in history.

Loki was in the height of his villainy when the Avengers met him. While fans followed Loki’s journey to the point where he was willing to sacrifice his life in order to save Thor, the new series takes up shortly after he lost the Battle of New York. So there’s already a lot of speculation about whether he’ll stay on this dark path or find a way to the redemption fans know he’s capable of.

MCU Fans Can’t Imagine ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Without Tom Hiddleston’s Loki

Only once previously has Marvel Studios made a villain the primary character.

Ironically, the one previous time Marvel Studios attempted a villain-centric story, the prospect of redemption was virtually non-existent. Thanos had been touted for six years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Josh Brolin). In 2018, Avengers: Infinity War provided a tale that prioritized the Mad Titan. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed as much ahead of the film’s premiere.

“In a film with a large cast of characters,… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.