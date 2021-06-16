Loki is bisexual and gender-fluid. According to a Marvel Comics Writer

Loki made his Disney+ debut on June 9th. However, the Marvel series gave a delightful reveal before the show even aired: Loki is gender-fluid. The series’ teaser from June 6 confirmed this. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the first to explore the character’s gender fluidity, while Loki’s gender fluidity is canon in the Marvel comics. In a 2013 Marvel comic, a writer depicted Loki as flexible and bisexual.

In 2013, Marvel comics writer Al Ewing depicted Loki as bisexual.

The God of Mischief has the ability to turn into anything he desires. Lady Loki, who is gender flexible and pansexual, has appeared in Marvel comics. Loki can also take the form of animals, and Odin once referred to him as both his son and daughter. It’s understandable that a character with unrestricted shape-shifting abilities would be unconcerned about gender roles.

Loki has always been portrayed as a guy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Loki on Disney+ has stated that he would be recast as an LGBTQ+ character. Given all of the proof of Loki’s gender identity in the comics, it’s not a huge leap. And according to Marvel comics writer Al Ewing, the character’s gender identity isn’t where the character’s queer representation stops.

Ewing wrote Loki: Agent of Asgard. In a 2013 Tumblr post before the comic’s release, Ewing revealed he wrote Loki as an LGBTQ+ character.

“Yes, Loki is bi and I’ll be touching on that,” he said. “He’ll shift between genders occasionally as well.”

POV: You’ve just arrived at the TVA Marvel Studios’ #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5

— Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

‘Loki’ Will Have ‘Airtight Time-Travel Logic,’ Producer Says

Tom Hiddleston knew Loki’s gender identity 10 years ago

The Tom Hiddleston-led series revealed in a June 6 trailer that Loki was gender-fluid. The reveal came briefly in a video posted to Twitter. In it, viewers see Loki’s Time Variance Authority file. His sex is listed as fluid, eyes blue, hair black, height 6 feet… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.