Lockdown rule breaches in Merseyside who were prosecuted

These are only a few of the people who have been charged with breaking the lockdown restrictions.

Last March 25, the Coronavirus Act 2020 gained Royal Assent, and the measures went into effect the next day.

Although the bulk of the populace complied with the exceptional limitations imposed to preserve lives, a small percentage did not.

A pub landlord, a gym boss, a football coach, and ordinary members of the public are among the rule breakers.

From July 19, nicknamed “Freedom Day,” the majority of Covid-19-related restrictions will be lifted in England.

During lockdown, David Lowry was fined more than £2,000 for allowing 40 individuals to watch an Everton match at the Queen’s Arms.

On the evening of November 28 last year, police broke up a gathering at the bar in Blacklow Brow after receiving allegations that it had remained open against lockdown orders.

Due to rising levels of Covid-19 throughout the country, bars were forced to close, but landlord David Lowry, then 66, had permitted a large group to see Everton play Leeds United at the Queen’s Arms.

Officers arrived at the bar at 7.10 p.m., according to a statement presented to Wirral Magistrates’ Court by PC Paul Morris, and heard “loud voices within the premises.”

“There were lights on inside, even though the doors were closed,” PC Morris stated. The pub was closed due to Covid, according to signage on the front windows.”

Lowry, who lived above the pub, was found guilty of permitting his pub to remain open and continue to offer food and drink on November 28 in violation of lockdown regulations and fined £2,200 in a behind-closed-doors hearing on April 30.

The hearing’s details were revealed last month.

On the afternoon of January 19th, officers discovered Richard Anderson setting up his coaching session on the AstroTurf pitches at Lifestyles in Garston.

Liverpool City Watch police had spotted Anderson running training sessions, according to a witness statement from PC Jordan Royle. The summary comes to a close.