Lizzo’s declaration that Chris Brown is “my favorite person in the world” has sparked controversy [watch].

Backstage, singer Lizzo met Chris Brown and declared him “my favorite person in the entire world” before requesting a photo. However, given Brown’s legal troubles, Lizzo’s enthusiasm for him did not go over well with fans.

On Sunday, one of the fans posted a video of Lizzo and Brown meeting backstage on Twitter. “In a new video, Lizzo asks Chris Brown for a photo, saying, ‘Can I get a picture with you since you’re my favorite person in the entire f–king world?’

In the video, the 33-year-old singer can be seen posing alone with Brown before being joined by her entourage for a group shot.

Lizzo was in Fresno, California, for the Millennium Tour, which took place on Sunday at Selland Arena at the Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center. Brown, Snoop Dogg, and Jermaine DuPri were among the distinguished guests who attended the tour.

Following the release of the video, fans instantly flocked to Twitter’s comments section to express their thoughts. Many of them chastised Lizzo for her admiration of Brown.

“Dude I know but she wants to be accepted n like so bad…,” one fan remarked. It’s simply terrible now,” one fan said, while another added, “Son she can’t take a picture with one of her favorite artists because everyone hates him?? Leave her alone,” says the narrator.

This is the first “embarrassing act” Lizzo has done, according to one user. In a second tweet, another user posted the group photo:

Brown was convicted of abusing his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. Actress Karrueche Tran, another ex-girlfriend, accused the singer of threatening and physically abusing her in 2017.

Brown was accused of rapping a woman in Paris in 2019. The singer was arrested but eventually released after the allegations against him were dismissed.

Lizzo’s next project is a TV series called “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” which is now in post-production. Brown, on the other hand, will next be seen in “Phenom,” a sports drama film now in pre-production.