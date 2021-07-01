Lizzie Deignan of Team GB: It’s a wonderful time to be a female rider.

The Olympics may be one of the most important sporting events of the year, but for road cyclists like Trek-Lizzie Segafredo’s Deignan and Team GB, it’s just one of many in a long season.

In early June, the 32-year-old won the women’s Tour de Suisse before defending her title at La Course (she finished ninth). She’s currently training in Italy for the Giro d’Italia, and then it’ll be all steam ahead for the Tokyo Olympics.

But a lot has changed for Yorkshire’s Lizzie Armitstead, 23, since she became the first British athlete to win a medal at London 2012. She married fellow cyclist Philip Deignan in 2016, gave birth to daughter Orla, who will turn three in September, and now lives in Monaco with her family, spending their time between visits to Yorkshire and Ireland. There has also been a global pandemic to reckon with.

To learn more, we spoke with the Cycleplan ambassador and World, Commonwealth, and National Champion…

Right now, you’re in the heart of the season. What does a normal training day look like for you?

“A training day would consist of anywhere from three to five hours of riding, with intervals on some days and not on others. After breakfast, I normally go out about 10 a.m., return home, eat lunch, and spend the afternoons doing things like physio, massage, or interviews, as well as playing with my daughter. Then it’s time for dinner and bed. There isn’t a lot of room for anything else!”

Is there a lot of cross training or is it entirely concentrated on the bike?

“I only do a very simple core routine,” she says. I don’t go to the gym.”

During the epidemic, several events were canceled or postponed. How have you managed to stay afloat in the face of so much uncertainty?

“It’s been challenging, but I’ve also regarded it as a chance to get an advantage. I believe it is critical to be flexible and open-minded, and not to become overly concerned about matters beyond my control, since this could seriously impede the preparation of some athletes.”

Is that a mindset that you’ve had to learn?

