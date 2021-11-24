Liverpool’s whole team is available for Porto, with Jurgen Klopp planning to make Champions League debuts.

Liverpool have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages, but Wednesday’s match against Porto has the potential to be exciting.

From the standpoint of the visitors, this match at Anfield is crucial because they still have a chance to qualify ahead of Atletico Madrid and AC Milan if they win both of their group games.

It means the Reds will face a determined opponent throughout the pitch, and Jurgen Klopp’s players will need to be turned on if they are to keep their flawless tournament record this season.

There’s also a lot of interest in who Klopp would pick for the match, because there are fringe players in need of minutes, teenagers who supporters want to see, and crucial figures in the club who are back from injuries and need to sharpen up.

Andrew Robertson is in contention to play after missing the 4-0 win over Arsenal, while Klopp stated Jordan Henderson will be available as he recovers from the knock he picked while on international duty.

James Milner, Divock Origi, and Neco Williams also trained ahead of the game, providing the manager with a variety of alternatives.

Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, and Roberto Firmino, for example, are all out due to injury.

Kaide Gordon trained with the first squad on Tuesday, although he will be ineligible to play in the competition’s group stages.

“It’s only about winning the next game and the next game and the next, that’s why we’re here,” Klopp remarked on the eve of the contest.

“For two key reasons, we know that our opponent will be extremely motivated. One is that we won in a way that they didn’t like, and the other is that they win the game tomorrow night; they have a final against Atletico in the last game. That is exactly what they desire.

“It will be a difficult game, and I hope everyone at Anfield is at their utmost best because we only play tomorrow night.”

