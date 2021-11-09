Liverpool’s tactic is due to Alisson. Jamie Carragher is unable to comprehend the situation.

While it’s not unheard of for Liverpool to lose three goals in a league match – it’s happened 24 times under Jurgen Klopp – there aren’t many games where the trio was as obnoxious as they were against West Ham on Sunday.

The Hammers’ second goal saw them storm through the middle of the Reds’ midfield and backline with remarkable ease, while two brilliant deliveries from corners were not dealt with properly.

Liverpool isn’t afraid to play high up the pitch in order to reduce the amount of space in the opposition’s half of the field, allowing their key offensive players to take up more dangerous positions while remaining connected to the rest of the squad.

But that certainly didn’t work at the London Stadium, and after the game, Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool centre-back, questioned why Jurgen Klopp would line up his team with such a high defensive line.

Jamie Carragher is perplexed by a Liverpool move that he ‘cannot comprehend.’

“That is something Liverpool has done for a long time, and I can’t quite wrap my brain around it since I am in that position. However, when you consider the defensive record, it’s outstanding “he stated

In that way, Carragher effectively answered his own question. Since combining Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk at the start of the 2018/19 season, Liverpool has conceded very few goals on the break.

They’ve only conceded six counter-attacking goals (as defined by Opta) in the league during that time, trailing only Wolves (five) and Manchester City (six) (four).

While their high line may not always impact their own performance on the field, the Reds’ counter attack goal differential of +16 is the best in the division, with 22 goals scored since the summer of 2018. It’s difficult to argue with their goal-scoring record on the break, whether for or against.

However, both Klopp and Kopites would argue that some of the goals they have conceded in this manner have been extremely unlucky for them.

Alisson let his first counter-attacking league goal after not surrendering any in his first season in England. “The summary has come to an end.”