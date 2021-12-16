Liverpool’s starting lineup versus Newcastle has been finalized, with decisions on Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate.

Newcastle’s megariches should make them odds on in every game when it comes to favoritism.

So, in the Premier League at Anfield tonight, what can plucky underdogs Liverpool do to deal with the Toon Army?

There is room for improvement. And I’d like to change things up a little.

Ibrahima Konate can return to the defense in lieu of Joel Matip, who is available for Spurs. The other centre-back is Virgil van Dijk.

Kostas Tsimikas has waited patiently for his next league start, and with Andy Robertson at left-back, he’ll have to wait a little longer. With Alisson Becker in goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold continues at right-back.

It’s tempting to keep Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara in midfield. However, I believe it is best to give Thiago a rest and replace him with Naby Keita.

However, there will be a minor alteration at the top, with Diogo Jota replacing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. On the flanks, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah remain.

Jurgen Klopp appears to have an almost complete team to pick from ahead of Newcastle.

And he’ll need it with five games in the next 12 days.

Unless, of course, due to Covid worries, there is an appropriate forced break.

At Anfield tonight, the league’s top scorers will face the league’s top conceders.

However, nothing can be taken for granted, and I would go all out to win the game as soon as possible.

With one eye on Joel Matip’s minutes, Ibrahima Konate enters.

While it may be tempting to start Curtis Jones in midfield, he can also come off the bench.

Diogo Jota returns to the starting lineup, while the rest of the team is unchanged from the one that defeated Aston Villa.

Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane.