Liverpool’s stance on Saul Niguez and Renato Sanches has previously been stated.

After months of conjecture, Renato Sanches and Saul Niguez could both join the Premier League on deadline day.

It will not, however, be to Anfield, much to the dismay of Liverpool fans.

For the better part of a year, the Portugal international has been connected with a move to Liverpool, with sources close to the club claiming as early as last December that Jurgen Klopp’s side would not be interested in signing him in January or this summer.

Even though we are well into the final 12 hours of the summer transfer window, such a stance has so far proven to be correct, fans still want for a new midfielder following Gini Wijnaldum’s departure at the end of his contract.

They are likely to be disappointed, with Liverpool insiders revealing that no deadline day additions are expected.

After undergoing knee surgery, the 24-year-old is currently sidelined and won’t be able to return to action until the end of September at the earliest.

Sanches has been linked with a return to the English Premier League after a disappointing season with Swansea City in 2017/18, with Wolves apparently in talks to take the midfielder on loan from Lille.

The Portugal international would join the club on a season-long loan if Bruno Lage’s side can conclude a deal by Tuesday night’s deadline, but the newest rumors say a deal could be off owing to Lille demanding guarantees over a big transfer fee at the end of the contract.

Regardless of whether Wolves are successful in their pursuit of Sanches, the thought of a loan move to Molineux is likely to aggravate Reds supporters even more, since a loan move would not be beyond their financial means.

Sanches is, admittedly, represented by super agency Jorge Mendes, who has a good relationship with Wolves and has previously been involved in the signings of fellow Portugal internationals Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, and Rui Patricio.

As a result, a loan move to Wolves would arguably be easier to arrange. “The summary has come to an end.”